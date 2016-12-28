Bolingbrook Elementary School Principal Nominated For School Nutrition Award

B.J. Ward Elementary School Principal Ted Warpinski has been nominated for a School Nutrition Association Award also called FAME awards. The FAME Awards recognize individuals throughout the country who raise the school nutrition bar for others to follow.  Warpinski was nominated in the “Friend of Child Nutrition” category for his ongoing support of the Valley View School District 365U Nutrition Services Department.  He says, “our kids are fed well, learn about the importance of eating healthy and understand that a balanced meal is critical to each day they are in school.”
Wednesday December 28, 2016
 

