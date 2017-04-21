Bolingbrook High School Senior Finalist For U.S. Army/Pro Football Hall of Fame Award

Bolingbrook High School senior Andrew Santiago is one of 25 high school football players nationwide who are finalists for the U.S. Army/Pro Football Hall of Fame Award for Excellence. Santiago received a Hall of Fame jacket from NFL Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow during a special ceremony at BHS Wednesday afternoon.

“What a great young man. You should be proud of this young man,” Winslow said during the presentation. “When I met Andrew, you could tell a lot about his teachers and his coaches. You could tell a lot about his parents. You could see the efforts of the school and the community as to what takes places educating young people.”

Launched five years ago, the Award for Excellence Program highlights the country’s top sophomore, junior, and senior athletes who not only share key attributes of U.S. Army Soldiers but also excel athletically and academically, and are active in their communities.

The judging panel comprised of Pro Football Hall of Fame executives and Professional Football Hall of Fame athletes selected the 25 student Finalists, and will pick one winner who will receive a $2,500 scholarship.

Each of the 25 finalists will participate in activities at the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend in Canton, Ohio Aug. 4-6. The winner of the U.S. Army-Pro Football Hall of Fame Award for Excellence will be announced during a special recognition ceremony on Aug. 5.

Pictured: Bolingbrook High School’s Andrew Santiago accepts a Pro Football Hall of Fame Award for Excellence nomination from NFL Hall-of-Famer Kellen Winslow