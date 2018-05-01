Bolingbrook Intersection Improvement Project at IL 53 and Royce Road

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that daily lane closures will take place at N. Bolingbrook Drive (Illinois 53) and Royce Road, in Bolingbrook, for an intersection improvement project, beginning, weather permitting, Tuesday, May 1.

In order to complete the work, daytime lane closures will take place at the intersection, as well as permanent shoulder closures. At times, Illinois 53 will be reduced to one lane for both directions.

The scope of the intersection improvement project consists of roadway widening, resurfacing channelization, and traffic signal installation. The project also includes adding additional turn lanes and a raised median.

The overall project is expected to be completed in Summer 2018.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Click here to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 1. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at www.travelmidwest.com

From a press release.