Bolingbrook Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charge for Allegedly Enticing Underage Boy to Engage in Explicit Conduct

A 44-year-old Bolingbrook man has been arrested by Federal authorities after allegedly using social media to entice an underage boy to produce sexually explicit images and engage in sex acts with him. Ronald Gobenciong posed online as three separate individuals – an escort, an escort’s manager, and a client – in order to recruit and entice the underage boy to produce pornographic images and engage in sexual relations with him. As part of online and text communications with the boy, Gobenciong requested and received pornographic photos and at least one video of the boy, whom Gobenciong knew was only 17 years old at the time, the complaint states. In February, Gobenciong engaged in sexual acts with the boy at a hotel in Burr Ridge, for which he gave the boy money, the complaint states. Gobenciong later threatened to distribute the pornographic images unless the boy continued to have sex with him, according to the complaint. Gobenciong has been charged with production of child pornography which is punishable by a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.