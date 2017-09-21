Bolingbrook Man Charged with Three Counts of Child Pornography

A 59-year-old Bolingbrook man has been charged with three counts of child pornography. Daniel Czupryn was arrested by Will County Sheriff’s detectives on Thursday. Detectives began an investigation into Czupryn began after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. An investigation found that Czupryn was involved in sharing child pornography through a social media website. After a search of his computer and cell phones, Czupryn was brought in for questioning where he made statements implicating himself. Czupryn was booked into the Adult Detention Facility and was charged with three counts of child pornography. His bond was set at $100,000