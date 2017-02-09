Bolingbrook Man Dies After Single-Vehicle Crash in Romeoville

A 77-year-old Bolingbrook man died after a single-car crash on Thursday morning in Romeoville. It was at 6:02am that police received a call of a 2004 Jaguar that had struck a tree on Weber Road just north of Lakeview Drive. Police have stated that there was minimal damage to vehicle. The driver, Mohinder Singh, was transported to Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital in full cardiac arrest. He was pronounced deceased a short time after arriving. It’s believed that a medical issue is behind the cause of the accident.