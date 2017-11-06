Bolingbrook Man Receives 10 Years in Prison for Child Sexual Assault

A Bolingbrook man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child in the early 2000s. 65-year-old Fred Mack Jr. was found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in August of 2017. The defendant sexually assaulted a girl who was 12-years-old and in the seventh grade sometime between 2003 and 2004. The victim, who is now in her 20s, reported the assault to Bolingbrook police in 2016. She was prompted to file a report with authorities while she was working in a dance production that dealt with sexual abuse. The defendant was a family friend and a pastor who sexually assaulted the child on many occasions between September of 2002 and July of 2004, according to testimony presented at trial and sentencing. The victim testified Mack molested her on as many as 100 occasions when she was left alone with him, some occasions predating the offense listed in the criminal charge. The defendant, however, disputed the number of times this occurred, telling investigators he only molested her on fewer than 25 occasions. The State’s Attorney’s Office said that this case should encourage other adult victims to come forward to report sexual assaults that occurred when they were children.