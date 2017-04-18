Bolingbrook Mayor Claar Says This Was Closest Election Ever

By Monica DeSantis
|
Apr 18, 11:42 AM

The Village of Bolingbrook has re-electeed Mayor Roger Claar.  He’s been the mayor for 30 years and says this was the closest election ever in his career. At the Will County Building on Tuesday, provisional and mail-in ballots were counted and he won by 151 votes over challenger Will County Board member Jackie Traynere.  Claar faced some backlash after hosting then candidate Donald Trump at the Bolingbrook Golf Club last September. Claar says it’s an honor for the village to host anyone running for or in high office.  He reminded residents that he had hosted President Barack Obama when he was U.S. Senator.  Four of the five candidates running on the Bolingbrook First Party won their election with the exception of  Sheldon Watts who lost to Robert Jaskiewicz by 5 votes.

 

Mayor Roger Claar and wife Pat

