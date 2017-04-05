Bolingbrook Mayoral Race Too Close To Call

In this March 30, 2017 photo, campaign signs for the Bolingbrook mayoral race are displayed outside the Fountaindale Public Library in Bolingbrook, Ill. Republican Roger Claar who has been mayor of Bolingbrook for 31 years is facing the fight of his career after he angered some residents by hosting a September fundraiser for Donald Trump. His rival, Democrat Jackie Traynere, is getting support from Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin and Our Revolution, an offshoot of Bernie Sanders' campaign. (AP Photo/Sara Burnett)

Longtime Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar could be returning for another term. As of last night, the incumbent held a narrow lead over challenger Jackie Traynere with all 32 precincts reporting. Claar has been the mayor of the village for over 30 years. He stirred up controversy last year after hosting a September fundraising event for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

His opponent, Jackie Traynere, currently a Will County board member, received endorsements from Illinois’s U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and congressman Bill Foster. But unofficial results show Claar leading Traynere by just 103 votes. Provisional and mail in ballots will be counted in 2 weeks.

All 32 precincts in Will County and 3 precincts in DuPage County are counted. Claar has 6,293 votes and Traynere has 6,190 votes a difference of 103 votes.