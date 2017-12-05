Bolingbrook Mourning The Death Of Officer Killed In Ireland

The Bolingbrook police department is mourning the death of one of their one. A traffic crash in Ireland has taken the life of Officer Steven Alexander, his mother, father and brother. According to a the Deputy Chief of Police in Bolingbrook, Mike Rompa, “Steve and his family were attending a funeral” in Ireland. Rompa says, “this information was brought to our attention by Steve’s cousin, who came in person to our lobby to advise us of this tragic news.” According to the “Irish Times,” the crash occurred between a car that the Alexander family was in and a truck on the main road in New Ross to Wexford Road in Ireland. All four were pronounced dead at the scene on Monday at 6:30pm local time. To read more from the Irish Times click here.