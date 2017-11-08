Bolingbrook Police May Know Identity of Driver in Hit and Run

Bolingbrook police have obtained credible information identifying the alleged driver of a hit and run crash that killed an Orland Park woman. Investigators are following up with that information while continuing to examine the incident. No arrests have been made and no information regarding the driver’s identity has been released.

Bolingbrook Police say an unknown driver left the scene of what appears to be a crash at North East Frontage Road near Lawton Lane last weekend. The driver failed to notify emergency personnel. Thirty-five year old Tricia Hoyt of Orland Park was found dead Sunday morning according to the Will County Coroner. She was a single mother with two children under the age of eight, and was the apparent victim of a hit and run crash.

The incident appears to have occurred between the hours of 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 4th and Sunday, November 5th at 1 a.m. Hoyt died due to multiple injuries. She was found in a grassy area along Frontage Road and Lawton Lane. Bolingbrook Police Department is asking for public’s help in identifying the driver. Call Crime Stoppers of Bolingbrook at 630-378-4772 or the non emergency line of the police station.