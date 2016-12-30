Bolingbrook Trustee Charged with DUI

A Bolingbrook village trustee was charged with driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed and operating an uninsured motor vehicle after crashing his car in Romeoville last week. Officers reseponded to a report of a car accident shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec. 23rd, where they found Michel Lawler’s Chevy Impala parked in the left turn lane of southbound Independence Boulevard near Normantown Road. The car’s headlights were off, all four tires were flat and the vehicle was leaking oil. Lawler has been on the village board since 1995 and currently serves on the public safety committee.

In a written statement Lawler apologizes by saying:

“I sincerely apologize to my family, the community, and the Mayor and my fellow elected officials. I did not fully comprehend the significance of the drug interaction and have learned a great deal from this. I encourage anyone who is taking medication to take heed of the possible interactions and heightened sensitivity your body has to alcohol and to not consume alcohol while taking medication, regardless of the time lapse.”

Lawler is scheduled to appear in Joliet court in February.