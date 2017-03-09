Bolingbrook vs. Joliet West Sectional Final Tickets Going Back On Sale on Friday at 10:00AM

Presale tickets for the March 10th Joliet West v. Bolingbrook IHSA Sectional Final are currently sold out for the general public. Additional tickets for the general public will be released for pre-sale at 10 a.m. Friday morning. Bolingbrook defeated West Aurora 85-66 on Tuesday to make it to the Sectional Final while Joliet West defeated Joliet Central 64-62 on Wednesday. The sectional final game will take place Friday at 7:00pm at Lincoln-Way East and that game can be heard on 1340 WJOL and online at wjol.com