Two good samaritans may have saved the life of a Bolingbrook woman. Joliet Police Deputy Chief Ed Gregory tells WJOL, two men ages 34 noticed a vehicle in the middle of the intersection of Old Renwick Road and Trading Post Lane on Monday night just before 7pm. The men noticed a woman in the driver’s seat passed out with the ignition running and the car in drive. One man turned off the ignition while the other called police. Fifty-three year old Susan O’Connor from Bolingbrook was charged with DUI and intoxicating compound. Deputy Chief Gregory says she allegedly had a can of Dust-Off in her hand. She may have been sniffing aerosols. Joliet Fire and police responded and transported the woman to the hospital. She was released and booked later Monday night.
Bolingbrook Woman Alseep At The Wheel Arrested DUI
Oct 25, 2017 @ 6:01 AM