Bolingbrook Woman Pleads Guilty to Murdering Husband

A 52-year-old Bolingbrook woman pleaded guilty last week to murdering her husband in the spring of 2015. Michele A. Evans was accused of stabbing her husband, David Evans twice in the chest with a kitchen knife after a fight in there home in April of 2015. David Evans died the next day and Michele Evans was subsequently arrested. Evans pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and is facing four to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced by Judge Dave Carlson in May of this year.

