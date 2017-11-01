Bolingbrook’s School Safety Coordinator Dies

Bolingbrook Deputy Mayor and Valley View School District’s Safety Coordinator has died. Leroy Brown was nationally recognized as a school safety expert. He was the head of security for the Sears Tower when the 9-11 attacks occurred. Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar says Brown was his “friend and mentor.” Claar says Leroy Brown was his “right arm for about 25 years.” He says Brown’s death is “an incredible loss to the Village of Bolingbrook.” Tributes to Mr. Brown have been flooding Facebook. Prayers and condolences have been going out to Brown and his wife Patricia of 50 years and their family. Funeral arrangements are known at this time.