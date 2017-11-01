Bolingbrook’s School Safety Coordinator Dies

Bolingbrook Deputy Mayor and Valley View School District’s Safety Coordinator Leroy Brown has died. Brown was nationally recognized as a school safety expert. He was the head of security for the Sears Tower when the 9-11 attacks occurred. Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar says Brown was his “friend and mentor.” Claar says Leroy Brown was his “right arm for about 25 years. He says Brown’s death is an incredible loss to the Village of Bolingbrook. Brown had also been the Valley View School District School Safety Coordinator since 2006. Superintendent of Schools Dr. James Mitchem said in a statement that “Leroy Brown was a true Pillar of Valley View” Tributes to Mr. Brown have been flooding Facebook. Prayers and condolences have been going out to Brown and his wife Patricia of 50 years and their family.