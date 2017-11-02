Bomb Threat On Charter Bus Wed Night Along I-80

A bomb threat on a charter bus last night was found to be false. Illinois State Police District 05 is investigating an incident that occurred last night, Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at approximately 9:30 PM. A subject that was traveling on a Charter bus, headed to Chicago, on I-80 near Ridge Road threatened to blow up the bus. ISP was notified that the bus was pulled over on the ramp to Ridge Road. ISP Troopers arrived on the scene along with local police and fire departments and secured the scene. The person was taken into protective custody and transported to an area hospital for evaluation. No injuries were reported from any of the passengers or driver. A search of the bus was conducted and no weapons or explosive devices were located. Once the scene was cleared, the bus was allowed to continue to its destination. The case is still under investigation and no further details are available at this time.