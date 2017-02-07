Boot Camp For Basketball Coaches Comes To Joliet Catholic Academy

If coaching basketball is in your future then you may want to check out the 2017 USA Basketball Coach Academy being held at Joliet Catholic Academy this weekend. Coaches will get valuable insight and education on how to teach the game of basketball to young people as well as how to implement fun, safe and feasible programming throughout various organizations like schools, clubs and leagues.

Featured speakers include Don Showalter, USA Basketball Youth Coach Development Director and eight-time USA Coach of the Year. Samantha Quigley, head women’s basketball coach at the University of St. Francis and Mike McGrath, head men’s basketball coach at the University of Chicago. The cost is 110-dollars on Sunday February 12th. Click here for details.