Both Men Shot Before Car Set on Fire in Joliet Township

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious deaths of two male individuals as a homicide. On Tuesday night, at 9:54pm, deputies were dispatched to the area of Rowell Avenue and Sugar Creek Drive in Joliet Township, for a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames. After extinguishing the blaze, deputies discovered the bodies of two deceased males inside the car. Both bodies were severely burned and unrecognizable but authorities have identified one of the individuals. The Will County Coroner’s Office has announced that one of the deceased men is 19-year-old Xavier C.E. Sallie of Joliet. The second individual has not been identified. The coroner’s office also has announced that both individuals had been shot prior to being set on fire. The cause and manner of death has not officially been determined as of yet. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. If you were in the area and possibly saw anything suspicious or if you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Sheriff’s Investigation Division at 815-727-8574.