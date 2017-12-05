Boys & Girls Club of Joliet to Receive New Transport Van

The Boys & Girls Club of Joliet will host a dedication ceremony for their new transport van purchased for the club by State’s Attorney James Glasgow and Terry D’Arcy of D’Arcy Motors. This transport van marks the fifth the duo has purchased together for worthy social service organizations in our community. The new van will be parked outside the Boys & Girls Club at 226 E. Clinton St. in downtown Joliet on Thursday, December 7th at 1:30 pm. The Reverend Herb Brooks will bless the new vehicle after a ceremonial title is presented to Kahlil Diab, the club’s executive director. Refreshments will be served. The Boys & Girls Club of Joliet has served the community for more than 60 years and is dedicated to helping youths from all backgrounds develop the qualities needed to become responsible citizens. This van will provide safe reliable transportation to take Boys & Girls Club members to and from various activities and special events.