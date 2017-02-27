Braidwood Deputy Police Chief on Paid Leave

The deputy chief of the Braidwood Police Department has been placed on paid leave while subject of an ongoing investigation. Michelle Soucie has worked for the Braidwood Police Department since September of 1998 and was promoted from administrative sergeant to deputy chief in July of 2015. No official reason has been given as to why Soucie has been placed on leave. WJOL News has reached out to the Braidwood Police for comment on the investigation and is waiting for a reply.