Braidwood Police; If You Plan To Party In Braidwood This Long Holiday Weekend, Make It Legal
By Monica DeSantis
|
May 24, 2017 @ 10:34 AM

If you plan on driving through Braidwood this long holiday weekend, be prepared to stop for road side safety checks. Braidwood Police Chief Nick Ficarello says there will be at least three locations within the city limits to check for seatbelt violations and DUI’s plus there will be 2 canine units to sniff for illegal drugs. Chief Ficarello wants to make sure that everyone has a safe Memorial Day weekend.

