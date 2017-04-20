Brave a Shave for Kids with Cancer In Channahon

The 9th annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation fundraiser will be held this Saturday April 22nd at Skateland Recreation Center in Channahon. Get a shave and donate money to pediatric cancer research.

Channahon police officer Michael Lazzari started the event with a fellow law enforcement friend and says since that time, they’ve raised over 360-thousand dollars. Officer Lazzari is sporting yellow and black hair in support of his son’s hockey team, the Joliet Jaguars. But he’ll get shaved this Saturday. Lazzari says if someone is willing donate 10-thousand dollars, he’ll get a White Sox tattoo even though he’s a Cubs fan.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation fundriaser is being held this Saturday at Skateland Recreation Center at 6:30pm. For more info click here

Channahon officer Mike Lazzari shows off his colored hair in studio with Scott Slocum before shaving it this weekend for pediatric cancer research