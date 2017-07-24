Breakfast Will Be Offered At Troy Community School District 30-C

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, students fill their lunch trays at J.F.K Elementary School in Kingston, N.Y., where all meals are now free under the federal Community Eligibility Provision. A donor inspired by a tweet raised money to pay off lunch debt in districts around the country, as well as thousands of dollars in overdue lunch fees at other schools in the Kingston district. (AP Photo/Mary Esch, File)

Troy Community School District 30-C is offering breakfast for its students with the start of the 2017-2018 school year.

Breakfast will be available in the school’s cafeteria from arrival until first bell. The Grab and Go breakfast will be available to all students K-8, however, participation is not required. The cost will be $1.65 for full price, $0.30 for reduced price, and no cost for those students who qualify under the guidelines set forth by the State of Illinois.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Koehl said, “The Board of Education made the decision to offer breakfast so that all students have every opportunity to be successful and learn. Breakfast is an important meal for student success, and we want to promote that to our students and families.”

For further information about Troy’s breakfast program, please visit our website at www.troy30c.org.