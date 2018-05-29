Bridge Deck Repairs On SB I-55 Near Arsenal Road

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that lane and shoulder closures will take place on southbound Interstate 55 over the BNSF railroad and Grant Creek, in Will County, weather permitting, Saturday, June 2 through Sunday, June 10. The lane and shoulder closures are necessary for a bridge repair project.

In order to complete the bridge repairs, the right lane and right shoulder will be closed on the structure that carries southbound Interstate 55 over the BNSF railroad near Arsenal Road. During peak travel times, motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route. A suggested alternate route includes taking westbound Interstate 80 to southbound Illinois 47 to meet back with Interstate 55 south of the work zone.

Southbound I-55 will have at least one lane of traffic open at all times during the repairs. Work is expected to be completed by Sunday, June 10, weather permitting.

The bridge repair project will provide temporary repairs to the bridge until a major rehabilitation project takes place in 2019.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Click here to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 1. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at www.travelmidwest.com

From Press Release.