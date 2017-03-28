Bridge Deck Repairs on SB I-55 Over BNSF Railroad Tracks in Will County

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that the right lane is closed on southbound Interstate 55 over the BNSF Railroad tracks, three miles south of Arsenal Road, in unincorporated Will County, for bridge deck repairs, Tuesday, March 28. Repairs to the bridge deck are underway and are expected to be complete by 5 a.m. Wednesday. The bridge is located approximately eight miles south of Interstate 80 and four miles south of Channahon. A recommended detour for southbound I-55 traffic is to go west on I-80 and south on Illinois 47 to connect with I-55 in Dwight. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.