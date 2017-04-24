Bridge Inspections Begin Today On I-80 In Joliet During Off Peak Hours

Bridge inspections begin today. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that routine bridge inspections will take place on Interstate 80 over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet. Daily lane closures will begin on the westbound I-80 bridge on Monday April 24th. Inspections will switch to the eastbound I-80 bridge on Monday, May 1, and will be completed by Saturday, May 6, weather permitting.

A minimum of two lanes will remain open while inspections are taking place. In order to minimize impacts to traffic, the closures will take place in off-peak travel hours from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm.