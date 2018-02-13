Bridge Repairs on Southbound I-55 in Will County

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that emergency bridge deck repairs will require an overnight lane closure tonight on southbound Interstate 55 over the BNSF Railroad and Grant Creek in Will County. In order to complete the repairs, southbound I-55’s right lane and shoulder will be closed approximately three miles south of Arsenal Road. The lane will be closed starting at midnight tonight, before reopening by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14. At least one lane will remain open at all times. To take advantage of the warmer weather and lack of precipitation, the repairs will be made with a rapid-setting concrete. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.