Brief Return To Winter Tonight

The main concern continues to be the threat for a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet and possibly snow from Friday evening into early Saturday. Any travel impacts may be limited to elevated/colder surfaces due to well above freezing air and pavement temps on Friday.

Mostly sunny today, high 42, then becoming cloudy by this afternoon. Rain and snow likely after 10pm with a low of 31. Less than half an inch accumulation by Saturday morning. Gradual clearing on Saturday high 45 with a chance of rain and snow before noon. Sunday sunny and a high of 53.