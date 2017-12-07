Briggs Open But Lane Closures Could Still Occur

The Briggs Street construction project near Maple is complete. Will County engineer Jeff Ronaldson, with the Will County Division of Transportation says there were unforeseen problems with utilities but overall they are satisfied with the project.

The contracted amount was just under 500-thousand dollars, no word if the county was able to stay within budget. Construction began on September 25th and was completed by the end of November. Ronaldson says while most of the work is done, there may be a few lane closures in the future. But it would allow motorists to get through.