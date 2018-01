Crews are working in the frigid cold temperatures to fix a broken water main in Crest Hill. The work is taking place just east of the six corner intersection at US Route 30 and Gaylord Rd on Caton Farm Rd. Traffic will be impacted at Caton Farm Road and Route 30 due to single lane traffic while work continues. No word on how long the repairs will take. Residents in the area may notice a water disruption. Please call Public Works at (815) 741-5108 for more information.