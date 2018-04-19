Brophy Nominated For Treasurer By Will County Dems

The Will County Democratic Central Committee nominated Tim Brophy for Will County Treasurer during a meeting last night (April 18). Members of the Committee held their convention at the Knights of Columbus in Joliet.

No candidate filed to run in the Democratic primary for Will County Treasurer. According to State Statute, the local party committee may nominate a candidate to fill this vacancy. After the unanimous vote, Democratic Party precinct committeemen and committeewomen took petition forms to help secure the needed signatures for Brophy’s candidacy. At least 1202 petition signers are required to be filed with the Will County Clerk by June 4th to confirm the nomination.

Brophy is a Joliet native who graduated from Joliet Catholic High School and Illinois Wesleyan University and The University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. He served on the Joliet City Council from 1995 to 2011, and on the Joliet Area Historical Museum from 2000 to 2011. Brophy is employed by the North American Spine Society as Associate Executive Director, and as a licensed real estate broker for Dow Realty, Inc., in Joliet.

Brophy will run against Republican Steve Weber of Mokena, who won the Republican party primary in March.

The General Election is Tuesday, November 6, 2018.