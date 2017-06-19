Budget Crisis Already Slowing Roadwork

State road projects will grind to a halt at the end of the month if there’s no budget agreement and the work is already slowing down. IDOT Secretary Randy Blankenhorn says contractors are being told to hold up on some preliminary demolition work like tearing up old asphalt or taking down a bridge so they don’t leave a dangerous work site if the job is stopped June 30th. The potential shutdown would affect some 700 projects across the state and would put about 25-thousand people out of work. A similar crisis was averted last year when lawmakers passed a stopgap budget, and contractors are hoping that when lawmakers return to Springfield this week, they can act quickly on a spending plan.