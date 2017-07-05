The next budget showdown is coming tomorrow after the Illinois House adjourned today without taking a vote to override Governor Rauner’s veto of the spending and tax plan passed over the weekend. Too few House members were present today to hold a session, but a spokesman for House Speaker Michael Madigan says the House will convene Thursday at 1:30 for an override vote. For it to pass, Madigan and the House Democrats will need the support of the same 15 Republicans who voted for the budget package Sunday night.
Budget Override Vote Expected Thursday
Jul 5, 2017 @ 9:00 AM