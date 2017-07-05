Budget Override Vote Expected Thursday

The next budget showdown is coming tomorrow after the Illinois House adjourned today without taking a vote to override Governor Rauner’s veto of the spending and tax plan passed over the weekend. Too few House members were present today to hold a session, but a spokesman for House Speaker Michael Madigan says the House will convene Thursday at 1:30 for an override vote. For it to pass, Madigan and the House Democrats will need the support of the same 15 Republicans who voted for the budget package Sunday night.