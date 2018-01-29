Burial For Homeless Veteran Wednesday, Jan. 31

Chairman of the Will County Veteran’s Assistance, Jack Picciolo has been asked by Dignity Memorial to assist in the burial of a homeless veteran. The burial will take place Wednesday January 31, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. The Wilmington VFW Post 5422 Honor Squad will conduct the ceremony. The Will County Veteran’s Assistance will provide pall bearers for Peter Michael Friar, Army 3/18/69 to 11/28/70 . The sister-in-law and possibly a nephew will attend the service. The public is also invited to pay their respects.