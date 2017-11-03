Bye Bye Mobile Classroom!

So long to the mobile classroom at Lockport Township East High School. The mobile units were being moved out this week.

Lockport Township High School District 205 Superintendent, Dr. Todd Wernet tells WJOL that the mobile classrooms were in use for the last ten years to deal with overcrowding. There are 6 mobile classrooms but since the 2010 renovation and the addition of 12 classroom this fall, East Campus can now be rid of the trailers. The mobile classrooms cost the school 50-thousand dollars a year and were leased on a month to month basis. The District will see immediate savings of nearly 5-thousand dollars a month.