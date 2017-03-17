Can You Identify Joliet ATM Scammers?

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: This video shows one of the suspects in the ATM skimming case we recently posted. Between the middle of February and early March of this year, a group of suspects placed a skimming device on an ATM machine at the Delta Sonic car wash in Joliet, then reencoded the information onto new ATM cards. After doing this, the suspects withdrew money from ATM machines at 7-11 convenience stores throughout Chicagoland. We have identified multiple victims and the current losses are well over $10,000.With your previous help, we were able to apprehend several suspects in another ATM skimming ring late last year. Anyone with information about the identity of the person in this video is asked to contact Detective German at 815-724-3029. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crimestoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734 or via their website at http://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.