Candlelight Vigil For Semaj Crosby

The Justice for Semaj Action Team is holding a candlelight vigil for the toddler’s second birthday on Thursday, November 2nd. The 17-month old was found dead under a couch in her home in Joliet Township last April. The vigil will be held at 309 Louis Road in Joliet. The home was condemned by Will County Land Use Department and later burned to the ground. No one has been charged in the death of Semaj Crosby. The Will County Coroner had ruled the death as a homicide due to asphyxia. The fire ruled it arson and again, no one has been charged.