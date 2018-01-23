CAPE Seeks Nominations For District 202 Award

Community members are invited and encouraged to nominate a District 202 staff or community member for the 2018 CAPE Award. The CAPE Award was established in 1983 to honor an individual who has demonstrated extraordinary dedication and service within the Plainfield Community and schools.

Nominations can be made online through the link posted on the front page of the District 202 web site at psd202.org and all District 202 school web sites under “Announcements.”

The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. on Friday, February 9th. The online nomination form includes a list of past winners since they cannot be nominated again.

The 2018 CAPE Award winner will be announced and recognized at the 42 nd Annual Award Reception and Ceremony on Tuesday, March 20th at Plainfield East High School, 12001 S. Naperville Road in Plainfield. Light refreshments will be served from 6-7:15 p.m. with the ceremony set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

CAPE serves as a resource to and conduit between parent groups and district administration. The commitee has recognized parents, community members, teachers and staff members for their commitment to students, their schools and community since its inception.