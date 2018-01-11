Car Thief Calls Victim To Give Back Car For Cash

A 36-year-old man from Chicago had a busy day on Tuesday, as he stole a car from a local restaurant and later led police on a chase through town. Joliet Police Deputy Chief Ed Gregory tells WJOL that at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday January 9th, Everett Cole stole a car that was left unlocked and running in the McDonald’s parking lot in the 4200 block of West Jefferson Street, while the unidentified victim ordered food.

Later that evening, Cole contacted the victim, offering his car back in return for cash. The victim set up a meeting place at the Steak n’ Shake on the 200 block of Larkin Avenue, where police saw the car and Cole sitting in side. When Cole noticed the police, he immediately fled north on Larkin, with police in tow, and eventually left the car on the 1600 block of Marquette, where he barricaded himself in a detached garage.

Police gave multiple attempts to ask for Cole to come out, but a K-9 was sent in to catch him.

Cole was charged with criminal damage to property, aggravated fleeing police officers, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

Report by Jeremy Scott