“Carefree Highway” and “Sundown” Singer Coming To The Rialto

Canadian singer/songwriter Gordon Lightfoot is coming to the Rialto Square Theatre on Sunday July 30th for one show. Tickets go on sale this Monday May 22nd at 10am. The legendary artist is embarking on a cross-country USA tour entitled “Gordon Lightfoot In Concert: The Legend Lives On.” The tour will feature his well-known hits as well as some deep album cuts for the die-hard fanatics. All of which are woven together with some of Lightfoot’s own behind the scenes stories and personal anecdotes about his historic 50-year musical career.

After 50 active years of hit song making and international album sales well into the multi-millions, it’s safe to say that esteemed singer-songwriter and musician Gordon Lightfoot resides with some very exclusive company atop the list of all-time greats. His song catalog is incredibly vast and includes such immortals as “Early Morning Rain,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Carefree Highway,” “Sundown,” and “The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald,” to name a few.