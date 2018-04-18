Carson’s Store at Louis-Joliet Mall May Close
By Evan Bredeson
|
Apr 18, 2018 @ 4:57 PM

The Louis-Joliet Mall may soon be feeling the effects of losing a major department store chain that recently sold it’s assets at auction. Bon-Ton has announced that it’s assets were sold to liquidators at auction. The York, Pennsylvania based company has holdings that include Bon-Ton, Herberger’s, Younkers and Carson’s. The Carson’s at at 3340 Mall Loop Drive in Joliet is listed as a still operating official Bon-Ton’s store although it appears the entire company is headed for liquidation and the closure of Carson’s.

