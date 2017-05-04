Cass Street Bridge Closure Announced

The Illinois Department of Transportation will be completing repair work on the Cass Street Moveable Bridge over the DesPlaines River beginning Monday, May 8, 2017. The road will be closed to all traffic and a detour route posted. Drivers are advised to exercise caution and seek alternate routes when traveling in the area. It is expected that the work will be completed by Monday, May 22, 2017. For additional information contact the City of Joliet Department of Public Works at 815-724-4200.