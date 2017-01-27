Caterpillar Sub-Contractor Dies Leaving Work

A sub-contractor for Caterpillar dies leaving work in Joliet. The Will County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to 2200 Channahon Drive in Joliet Township for a vehicle accident Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival they observed fire emergency personnel administrating CPR to the driver of a Toyota Prius. The driver is identified as 56-year old Timothy Veverka of Palos Hills. Initial reports indicate that Veverka was leaving work from the parking lot when he lost control of his vehicle and drove through the Caterpillar property chain link fence. Caterpillar personal attempted CPR until emergency vehicles arrived. Veverka was unresponsive and pronounced dead at Presence St. Joe’s Hospital. Cause of death is being determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office.