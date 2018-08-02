Cathedral Area Preservation Association Garage Sale
By Monica DeSantis
|
Aug 2, 2018 @ 4:31 AM

The Cathedral Area Preservation Association (CAPA) will hold its annual Garage Sale today, August 2nd through Saturday, August 4th. A total of 51 homes are participating this year.

264 Nicholson

1001 Black Rd

1210 Douglas

103 Wilcox St

The event is generously sponsored by  the Voyager Group Ltd, a Cathedral Area Preservation Association Platinum Sponsor, along with the University of St. Francis and Essington Road Animal Hospital.

Founded in 1981, CAPA actively preserves the historic nature of our neighborhood and unique domestic architecture through a variety of events and strategic outreach.  Members actively work to preserve the historic nature of the Cathedral Area of Joliet and participates in a multitude of outreach projects such as the provision of neighborhood improvement grants, and community partnerships.

CAPA is the 2017 Joliet Chamber of Commerce and Industry Association Award winner in recognition of dedication and preservation of the Cathedral Area.

For more information about CAPA, visit www.capajoliet.net.

