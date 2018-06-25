Cathedral Area Preservation Association Gets New Sign Hand-Crafted By Central Alumnus

The Cathedral Area Preservation Association (CAPA) Board of Directors accepted a hand-crafted sign designed and built by Joliet Central High School alumnus (’17) Andrew Gabl and Cary Nick.

The 4-foot sign, crafted to withstand weather conditions, is the third sign created to distinguish the CAPA area. The newest sign will be located at the Six Corners intersection within the Cathedral Area boundaries.

Over 100 hours were dedicated to the project. “It was a team effort,” stated Gabl, referring to the partnership with Nick.

Founded in 1981, CAPA actively preserves the historic nature of our neighborhood and unique domestic architecture through a variety of events and strategic outreach. Members actively work to preserve the historic nature of the Cathedral Area of Joliet and participates in a multitude of outreach projects such as the provision of neighborhood improvement grants, and community partnerships.

CAPA is the 2017 Joliet Chamber of Commerce and Industry Association Award winner in recognition of dedication and preservation of the Cathedral Area.

For more information about CAPA, visit www.capajoliet.net.

From Press Release.