Catherine Yanikoski Adamowski Named 2018 Woman of the Year by Zonta Club of Joliet

The Zonta Club of Joliet recently named member Catherine Yanikoski Adamowski as the club’s 2018 Woman of the Year. Adamowski graciously accepted her award at the April meeting.

Elected by fellow Zonta Club members, Adamowski joins a treasured group of women who have achieved this prestigious honor.

Zonta recognizes one of their members on an annual basis for making a significant contribution that has enhanced the visibility and operation of the club. Adamowski was selected by the Joliet Zonta membership for always being a positive force in advancing the status of women and for taking the club’s advocacy work to a whole new level. Adamowski is an inspiration to her fellow Zontions and consistently demonstrates a never-ending commitment to the Zonta Club mission. She is always working to meet the needs of those in need and sets a selfless example.

Adamowski has been a Joliet Zonta member since October 2015, sponsored by treasured friend and fellow CAPA Board Director JoAnn Potenziani.

As an active Zonta member, Adamowski has served as the Advocacy Co-Chair since 2016, where she has made a tremendous impact through innovative projects that utilize technology and social media interaction. She expresses gratitude to fellow committee members and states, “I am thankful to Beth Ann May for encouraging me to be part of the Advocacy group, and to Mary Baudino (co-chair of Advocacy), Yolanda Reyes, Beth Colvin, the members Advocacy Committee and all of the Zontians for their tireless efforts.”

In addition to serving as Advocacy Chair, Adamowski’s notable achievements in Joliet community service efforts include Cathedral Area Preservation Association Board of Directors/Membership Director (2014-present); Community Leadership School Advisory Group (2016-present); New Orleans North Committee, food subcommittee (2016-present); Take Back the Night Committee (2016-present) and coordinator of the Joliet Area Little Free Library Community Project (2017-present). Adamowski dedicates time volunteering at a multitude of local events such as Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, the CAPA Beer Walk, and the CAPA Wine Walk.

Adamowski credits the work of others as her motivation for giving back. “I am inspired by the sense of community and generous spirit of the wonderful women with whom I am surrounded, and the difference we make by the work we do to advance the status of women and fight against the causes of violence against women,” said Adamowski. “I am inspired by the strength and fierce determination of the women in our club, and am honored to work with and for the women most in need of our community, and for those around the world who need our strength to keep them motivated, safe and confident.”

On a professional level, Adamowski has vast experience that she applies in all aspects of her volunteer work. She graduated with a Bachelors of Art in English and Philosophy from St. Xavier University in 2002, and with a Masters of Science in Information and Library Science from the University of Illinois in Urbana Champaign in 2003. Adamowski has happily worked in libraries for over twenty years. Her post-MLS career as a professional librarian has been spent as the School Library Media Specialist at Bishop McNamara High School (Kankakee, IL; 2003-2008); Adult & Teen Services Manager/Crest Hill Branch Manager at White Oak Library District (Crest Hill, Lockport, Romeoville, IL: 2008-2011); Deputy Director at Fountaindale Public Library (Bolingbrook, IL: 2011-2017) and Deputy Director at Joliet Public Library (2017-present).

With a busy professional career and volunteer schedule, Adamowski is thankful for the support of her husband. “I am also blessed every day to walk this path with my husband, Quinn Adamowski, who is a humble, giving, constant force for change,” said Adamowski. “He inspires me every day by his loyalty and love for our community.”

The Zonta Club of Joliet Woman of the Year Award is greatly appreciate by Adamowski. Members who receive the award are unaware that they have been selected until the time the award is given. Upon receiving the award Adamowski said, “It is an honor to work alongside the Zontians towards the advancement of equality for women locally and across the world. This award signifies to me the impact each of us makes in lending our unique and essential selves towards the strengthening of our community fabric. Connecting ourselves to one another’s strengths through one small act at a time can and does build hope and create change.”

Past Woman of the Year honorees include: 1986 Helen Harshbarger, 1987 Dorothy Cryder, 1988 Carmela Castagna,

1989 Dianna Gliwa, 1990 Wanda Onstad, 1991 Charlotte Baker, 1992 Shan-de-Mohra Gavankar, 1993 Jane DeWitt, 1994 Judith Freund Vavrus, 1995 Pam Davis Gorcowski, 1996 Helen Sarsfield, 1997 Emita Ostrem, 1998 Ta Wilson, 1999 Jan Larsen, 2000 Lora McGuire, 2001 Bonnie McElroy, 2002 Dianne Harmon, 2003 Karen Lega, 2004 Kathy Giegerich, 2005 Beth Ann May, 2006 Mary Baudino, 2007 Pat Perrier, 2008 Dinah Archambeault, 2009 Yolanda Reyes, 2010 Bonnie Horne, 2011 Rita Weiss, 2012 Beth Colvin, 2013 Mary Lancaster, 2014 Peggy Field, 2015 Cathy Lowery, 2016 Helen Hester Ross, and 2017 Kristine Schlismann.

The mission of the Joliet Zonta Club is to advance the status of women locally and globally. The club, made up of professional women in the Joliet area, is a service-based organization that raises funds through their annual February fundraiser. The money Zonta raises goes toward scholarships, international projects, and charities. In addition, the Joliet Zonta Club sponsors a local charity every two years. During those two years, the club’s members provide service hours, complete special projects and provide funding to the charity.

Photo Identification (L to R): Quinn Adamowski, Catherine Adamowski, and Beth Colvin (Zonta Club of Joliet President)

