Catholic Charities To Host 26th Annual Back To School Fair

The Joliet Diocese Catholic Charities will host its 26th Annual Back To School Fair on Thursday, August 2nd. This is a one stop health and human services event for low-income families living in Will County. This event provides free school supplies and health services. It is open to everyone. Plus the Will County Health Department is providing immunizations at its Joliet, Monee and Bolingbrook locations all summer. The Back To School Fair will be held at Joliet Catholic Academy, at 1200 N. Larkin Ave., between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on August 2nd. Plainfield District 202’s school year begins on August 16th, 2018.

