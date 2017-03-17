Catholics Free To Eat Corned Beef On St. Patrick’s Day

Many Catholics will be allowed to feast on corned beef and cabbage for St. Patrick’s Day today, even though it is a Friday in Lent, when eating meat is usually prohibited. A number of bishops have lifted the rule, usually with an instruction to perform some other act of penance instead. Including Joliet Diocese Bishop Daniel Conlon. In a statement Conlon said: “My name is Conlon — very Irish. More significantly I am Catholic, and Lent is an important season of prayer, penance and charity. If some fellow Catholics within the Diocese of Joliet feel that eating meat on St. Patrick’s Day – which this year falls on a Friday — is important enough to break the rule of abstinence, they are permitted to make a conscientious decision to do so. In that case, they should substitute some other form of penance. For myself, I see no connection between honoring the patron saint and apostle of Ireland and eating corned beef.”

Other bishops in the country have offered the same dispensation including, Chicago, New York, Baltimore, Atlanta, Milwaukee and Phoenix.